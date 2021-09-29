Who does the singer’s heart beat for?

Selena Gomez is one of the most famous singers in the world. But what about her privately? Does Selena Gomez have a boyfriend? We did some research.

Is Selena Gomez taken?

Things are obviously not going so well in love, because Selena Marie Gomez is currently said to be single be. She was born in Texas in 1992. Her career began with a role in the Disney series “Barney and Friends”. Selena achieved her breakthrough in the role of Alex Russo in the series “The Magicians of Waverly-Place”. In addition to acting, Selena had another dream: to become a singer. In 2009 she released her first album. Since then, Selena has become an integral part of the music industry. Professionally, things have been going well for the singer since then, who was even appointed the youngest UNICEF ambassador in 2009. Did you know that soccer star David Beckham was honored by UICEF?









Selena Gomez’s love life is complicated

Selena’s love life was not always as calm as it is now. She is particularly fond of her colleagues. From 2008 to 2010, Sel had a relationship with her co-star Nick Jonas. After that, Selena was with the singer for about three years Justin Bieber in a relationship. The relationship was marked by many ups and downs, because in 2013 the singer was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease lupus. Although Justin was by her side at the time, the couple split shortly after the diagnosis. In 2014 Selena met the German DJ Zedd know and love. The relationship lasted barely a year. In 2017, Selena Gomez dated the rapper The Weeknd for several months before returning to her ex Justin Bieber in late 2017. Unfortunately, the couple separated again shortly afterwards. In 2018 Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin celebrated their wedding.

So Selena Gomez is currently on love

In a recent interview with Vogue, Selena said she was very happy to be single right now. She also admits that she was too young for some experiences in her relationships and that she mostly felt inferior and not on an equal footing as a result. She had to learn to accept herself and to set new priorities. According to the latest rumors, the singer is hooking up with actor Chris Evans, but this has not yet been confirmed, at least officially. Let’s hope that Selena will soon have the feeling of butterflies in her stomach again.

Selena Gomez seems to be very happy right now, both professionally and personally. The ups and downs of her past have made her a strong woman who hopefully will find her Prince Charming. Things are looking rosier for her friend Kendall Jenner. In another article from us you can find out who Kendall Jenner’s friend is.

