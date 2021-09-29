When does the XRP break out of its range? From Investing.com

Investing.com – Today, the XRP is trading at $ 0.9180, a loss of -0.69 percent for the day, while market capitalization is $ 42.98 billion.
The XRP rebounded from its new weekly low, which was made at $ 0.8863 today. Whether the cryptocurrency succeeds in initiating a major recovery depends, among other things, on whether the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement (rally from $ 0.5177 to $ 1.4151) can be overcome at $ 0.9664.
Ripple – daily chart
With a daily closing price above this level, the focus will shift to the next resistance in the $ 1.0722 area, where the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement is found. This area is reinforced by the daily lows of August 18 and 27 and the range trading in mid-September.
Above that is the next major resistance at the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement at $ 1.2032. If the bulls manage to overcome this on a daily closing price basis, the recent high of $ 1.4151 can be tackled.
On the other hand, if the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of $ 0.8603 falls, the bears will target the 78.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of $ 0.7095 and the lows from early August.
At this point, however, it looks like the consolidation will continue in the short term between $ 0.9663 and $ 0.8603. Only when one of these two marks has been torn can movement develop in one of the two directions.
From Marco Oehrl
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.