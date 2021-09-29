When does the XRP break out of its range? From Investing.com

Investing.com – Today, the XRP is trading at $ 0.9180, a loss of -0.69 percent for the day, while market capitalization is $ 42.98 billion.

The XRP rebounded from its new weekly low, which was made at $ 0.8863 today. Whether the cryptocurrency succeeds in initiating a major recovery depends, among other things, on whether the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement (rally from $ 0.5177 to $ 1.4151) can be overcome at $ 0.9664.

Ripple – daily chart

With a daily closing price above this level, the focus will shift to the next resistance in the $ 1.0722 area, where the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement is found. This area is reinforced by the daily lows of August 18 and 27 and the range trading in mid-September.

Above that is the next major resistance at the 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement at $ 1.2032. If the bulls manage to overcome this on a daily closing price basis, the recent high of $ 1.4151 can be tackled.

On the other hand, if the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of $ 0.8603 falls, the bears will target the 78.6 percent Fibonacci retracement of $ 0.7095 and the lows from early August.

At this point, however, it looks like the consolidation will continue in the short term between $ 0.9663 and $ 0.8603. Only when one of these two marks has been torn can movement develop in one of the two directions.

From Marco Oehrl







