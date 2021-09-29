Wacky: Emma Watson feels grown up now

Emma Watson became a star at the age of eleven with the first “Harry Potter” film, now she is 26 and plays Belle in “Beauty and the Beast”.

Actress Emma Watson (26) also sees her new film as an important step for herself personally. “When I finished the film (” Beauty and the Beast “), I felt as if I had managed to switch to a woman on screen,” she told the US magazine “Vanity Fair”.

The role of Belle is “completely a Disney princess”, according to Watson, “but not a passive character – she has her own fate in her hand”.

For the photo spread of the March issue of the magazine, Watson posed in a wide-meshed, white bolero jacket from Burberry – without anything underneath. The 26-year-old crosses her arms over her bare stomach. It was staged by the British fashion photographer Tim Walker.









Watson became a star at the age of eleven with the first “ Harry Potter“-Film. She stayed true to the film series in all eight parts. In the remake of” Beauty and the Beast “she plays the leading role of Belle. The film opens in German cinemas on March 16. Watson is also involved in Women’s rights and is a goodwill ambassador for the women’s organization UN Women.

