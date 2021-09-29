Vin Diesel almost starred in one of the best superhero films

Great superhero films are also being made outside of the big franchises, regardless of Marvel’s plans for a super MCU. Hellboy from 2004 is such an example: The great story about the all-too-human hell boy is playful, action-packed and implemented with incredible attention to detail. Besides, we almost saw Vin Diesel in the lead role. The perfect, but diesel-less result is on TV today.

Vin Diesel were offered two roles in the best superhero action

When director Guillermo del Toro and comic book creator Mike Mignola enthusiastically made the rounds of their Hellboy idea among producers in the 90s, there was little interest. Superhero films were not yet a potential guarantee of billions in revenue.

That changed, among other things, with the success of Spider-Man: Suddenly, people in Hollywood had a hearing for Del Toro, who just had a great success as an argument with his fantasy horror Blade II. However, the producers bothered at several points, which were immensely important to the director.

© Columbia TriStar Ron Perlman as Hellboy

He and Mike Mignola had already found their leading actor: they had asked each other to to write their favorite candidate face down on a piece of paper and then flipping it – and they both favored Ron Perlman (via TV Tropes ). He was tall, experienced with mask-heavy roles, and had excelled as a talented actor in several Del Toro films. The studio saw it differently, however.









In his opinion Perlman was too unknown and Vin Diesel should take over his role (via Screen Rant ), who had just distinguished himself through successes like Fast & Furious or XXX. It took a lot of persuasion by the director to convince the producers otherwise, but eventually he got it. However, the studio did not want to completely abandon its acting favorites.

Action star Diesel also misses out on the second Hellboy role

© Columbia TriStar Doug Jones as Abe Sapien

Even after Perlman was cast as Hellboy, people there thought about whether one Don’t use Diesel as his fishy sidekick, Abe Sapien could. The role eventually went to a Del Toro veteran Doug Jones, who enriched the film immensely.

And beyond that, there were a lot of big and small flaws from the studio side: So people feared because of the title Hellboy Loss of audience for religious reasons and wanted to change it – what exactly is not known.

“Vin Diesel is a Fistboy!” – From today’s point of view, it is amusing to play through such a what-if. “It’s funny to say it like that”, Del Toro later commented on the studio objections (via Today), “but it’s not funny when it happens.” Fortunately, Hellboy was created differently: with a lot of heart, action, dedication – and without Vin Diesel.

Hellboy will air on Kabel 1 at 8:15 p.m. tonight, September 29, 2021.

How would you have liked Vin Diesel as Hellboy?