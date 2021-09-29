Victims instead of perpetrators? New evidence clears Johnny Depp – film plus criticism – online magazine for film & cinema

In recent months we have repeatedly reported on the drama about Hollywood star Johnny Depp: After separating from long-term friend Vanessa Paradis, the mime didn’t have too much to laugh about. A brief, tumultuous marriage to Amber Heard was followed by accusations against Depp that he was violent in the relationship.

Depp himself always denied the allegations and in turn sued Heard for defamation, who in turn published allegedly real pictures that were supposed to document Depp’s outbursts of anger. There were also major financial problems – Johnny Depp was broke, it was said last year. Some terrifying shots of him contributed to the rest of the concern for the once celebrated actor.

Now new sound recordings appeared, which prove that Depp could not be a perpetrator, but rather a victim: like our colleagues from World of Reel in an article, which in turn is based on a report of the Daily Mail (incl. photos) is based, explain in detail, Heard admits in a recorded telephone conversation that she had beaten Depp on her part. Here are some excerpts:

“You are such a baby. Grow the fuck up! “

“I fucking was hitting you … I don’t know what the motion of my hand was, but you’re fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you.”

“I can’t promise I won’t get physical again, I get so mad I lose it.”

Depp, in turn, can be heard expressing concern about the status of the relationship:









“B.aby, I told you this once. I’m scared to death we are a fucking crime scene right now“

Conversely, of course, these recordings do not prove that Depp is completely innocent himself. However, they prove that Heard, for her part, is not the innocent lamb she likes to portray herself as. Maybe the two were in a wild amour fou caught, which led to mutual violence, possibly Johnny Depp was really only the victim of a disturbed person in this case, at least the colleagues from plead for that World of Reel.

We will probably never know for good, but we can only hope that Johnny Depp’s life will be calmer again after the breakup. We will hopefully be able to see for ourselves in a few days whether that is the case: After all, Depp is a likely guest at the Berlinale 2020, which we will report LIVE about. (ck)