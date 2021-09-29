Unreleased song by John Lennon will be auctioned for 50,000 euros

At an auction in Copenhagen, a cassette was auctioned, on which, among other things, an unpublished song by John Lennon can be heard. The lucky bidder paid 49,760 euros for the Beatles star’s tape. The cassette recording was made in 1970 after a press conference in Copenhagen and includes an interview with John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono. According to the auction house Bruun Rasmussen, this is an interview with four boys who were allowed to speak to Lennon for their school newspaper.









The unreleased song “Radio Peace” is on the cassette

On the 33 minute long recording from January 5th, 1970 you can hear Lennon and Ono talking about Denmark and world peace before they perform two songs: First “Give Peace A Chance” and then the never released song “Radio Peace”. In addition to the cassette, 29 photos and the edition of the school newspaper in which the interview with Lennon was printed were also auctioned. At the time, John Lennon and Yoko Ono had spent a few weeks in Denmark because the artist wanted to visit their daughter, who lived with her father in North Jutland.

