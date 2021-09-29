UNI explodes 30% after China FUD – is it worth buying now?

UNI, the token of the popular decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap, has exploded by 30% in the last 24 hours. Could UNI be worth investing in?

advertising

What does Uniswap do?

Most of the coins in the crypto top 50 are showing profits again at the start of the week, at the forefront: UNI, the native token of Uniswap-DEX, a decentralized exchange. The UNI cops were able to push the coin up by more than 30% within the last 24 hours: UNI shot from a low of 21.82 dollars in two attempts to up to 25.98 dollars – a new local high.

Professional trader Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL on Twitter) writes to his more than 422,000 followers about the bullish price campaign: It’s great that UNI is waking up like this.

It’s great that $ UNI other $ SUSHI are waking up like this. I think the entire #DeFi space is ready to follow that. – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) September 26, 2021







The strong run brings the token closer to its all-time high. At $ 44.97, the record is still a long way off. Will you be able to return to old size?

What does a uniswap cost?

After the 30% rally, a UNI token currently (at the time of this article) costs $ 24.68. Analysts at UNI and Uniswap are counting on this in the long term sustainable growth: Uniswap is one of the most popular DEXs – and recent developments in China could give decentralized exchanges further impetus. Because: News of China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies has dealt a blow to the crypto industry.

Most coins, including the top coins, were subsequently exposed to losses. Many projects have since recovered. But one question has emerged: Are decentralized exchanges like Uniswap future-proof? The most recent action taken by China shows: Centralized exchanges are largely powerless and inactive in the event of prohibitions. For example, the top exchanges Binance and Huobi Global have already had to stop registering new users in China. Huobi also reportedly wants to delete all accounts of Chinese citizens by the end of the year in order not to come even more into the focus of Chinese financial authorities.

Where can I buy Uniswap?

Uniswap, on the other hand, is flourishing as a decentralized exchange and can already compete with large exchanges such as the CBOE (Chicago Board Options Exchange). The advantage of decentralized exchanges (DEXes): There is no “central” against which a government can act. A DEX works almost “by itself”.

It is operated by the users who trade on it. It is therefore quite possible that the crypto crackdown in China will also lead Chinese users to increasingly use decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap, PancakeSwap or 1inch. You can buy Uniswap (UNI) from eToro or Libertex, for example.