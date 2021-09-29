Black Summer: Trailer for Season 2 of the Netflix Zombie Series
Last change: Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 8.46 p.m.
Series poster for the series Black Summer (c) Netflix
Netflix has released a trailer for the second season of the series Black Summer, which, according to previews, will go online on June 17th. From the second season, John Hyams, who was supported by co-producer Karl Schaefer in the first season, will take on the duties of the showrunners.
At “Black Summer“It’s an apocalyptic zombie drama starring Jaime King. She plays a mother who is separated from her daughter during the living dead epidemic. Together with a group of American refugees, she travels through the dangerous lands in search of what she loves more than anything.
Season two exchanges the summer setting for a relentless winter, which brings new challenges for the survivors. “Driven looters and brutal militias fight against the dead and the desperate“, Says the official description.
Finally, here is the mentioned trailer for the second season of the series “Black Summer“:
The item Black Summer: Trailer for Season 2 of the Netflix Zombie Series was written by Mario Giglio on clock first published.
Current favorite articles of the readers of serial junkies
|The Walking Dead: Inside – Review
The episode Inside The Walking Dead appears to have modeled itself on two other survival horror works from the recent past and presents an eerie new threat as the comeback of … [mehr]
By Adam Arndt on Monday, September 27th at 3 p.m. | 9 comments on the report
|
Only registered members can write comments!
Only registered members of the community of serial junkies can ask questions and publish answers. Registration and use of the community is free. Sign up today! Here you can register for free. We do not pass on your personal data. Promised!
You are not yet registered with series junkies …
or