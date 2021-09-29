Trailer for season 2 of the Netflix zombie series

You are here: Series junkies »News»

In June, the zombie apocalypse from Black Summer continues on Netflix. As the new trailer for the second season shows, this takes place in winter … Here you can find the first information about it.

Netflix has released a trailer for the second season of the series Black Summer, which, according to previews, will go online on June 17th. From the second season, John Hyams, who was supported by co-producer Karl Schaefer in the first season, will take on the duties of the showrunners.

At “Black Summer“It’s an apocalyptic zombie drama starring Jaime King. She plays a mother who is separated from her daughter during the living dead epidemic. Together with a group of American refugees, she travels through the dangerous lands in search of what she loves more than anything.

Season two exchanges the summer setting for a relentless winter, which brings new challenges for the survivors. “Driven looters and brutal militias fight against the dead and the desperate“, Says the official description.

Finally, here is the mentioned trailer for the second season of the series “Black Summer“:

