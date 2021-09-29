Top 3 Troubled Cryptocurrencies To Buy Now

Polkadot DOT / USD is an open source sharding multichain protocol. Dogecoin DOGE / USD is an open source digital currency typically used for tips and has a huge community. Internet Computer ICP / USD is a blockchain that runs at web speed with unlimited capacity.

Should You Buy Polkadot (DOT)?

On September 29th, Polkadot (DOT) was valued at $ 27.52.

To see what value this is for the token, we’ll look at its all-time high as well as its most recent performance in August.

DOT’s all-time high was on May 15 when the token hit a value of $ 49.35. Here we can see that the value of the token was up $ 21.83, or 79%.

DOT bottomed out on August 3rd when the value of the token fell to $ 17.17. The highest value was $ 30.99 on August 31st. Here we can see that the value of the token has increased by $ 13.82, or 80%.

At $ 27.52, DOT has great growth potential in October and can climb to $ 31 by the end of the month.

Should You Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)?

On September 29th, Dogecoin (DOGE) was valued at $ 0.200.

DOGE’s all-time high was on May 8, when the token was valued at $ 0.731. As a result, the value of the token was $ 0.531, or 265%, higher.

DOGE’s lowest point in August was on August 4th, when the token was valued at $ 0.195.

Its highest point was on August 16 when the token was valued at $ 0.348. Here we can see that the value of the DOGE token has increased by $ 0.153, or 78%, over that time.

Since then, its value has fallen to $ 0.20. With that in mind, we can expect the value of the DOGE token to rise to $ 0.300 by the end of October.

Should You Buy Internet Computers (ICP)?

On September 29th, Internet Computer (ICP) was valued at $ 42.73.

To better assess the value of the token, let’s compare it to its all-time high and to its most recent performance in August.

ICP’s all-time high was on May 10th when the token was valued at $ 700. As a result, the value of the token was $ 657 higher.

The August ICP bottomed out on August 4th when it was valued at $ 38.

Its highest point was on August 10th at a value of $ 75. Here we can see that the token increased in value by $ 37, or 97%, over the course of the month.

However, the price fell to $ 42.73 in September, which is a great buying opportunity.