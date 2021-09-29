Top 10: The best films with Will Smith

For links on this page, TV Spielfilm may receive a commission from the dealer, e.g. for those marked with.

In fact, Will Smith first tried to gain a foothold in the music scene as a rapper. But when he was offered the opportunity to act in the television series “The Prince of Bel-Air”, he switched to acting. After the series ended, Will Smith entered the film business and was able to get roles in exciting blockbusters. He was soon known for films such as Independence Day and Men in Black. In films such as “Hitch – The Date Doctor” and “The Striving for Happiness”, Smith was able to prove that he not only convinces in action films, but also shines in comedies and dramas.

Will Smith – his 10 best films

Whether great emotions, funny dialogues or heroic stunt scenes – Will Smith has left his mark on the film world and has been able to inspire many viewers since then. Here we show you which ten films are among his best in our opinion.

10th place: Aladdin

The film "Aladdin" opened in cinemas in 2019 and is a live version of the cartoon of the same name. Here Will Smith takes on the role of the Djinni. While the reactions to the announcement of the live film adaptation were mixed at first, the film was able to convince many viewers in the end – especially thanks to the multi-faceted portrayal of Will Smith as a genie.

9th place: Hitch – The Date Doctor

Dating tips from Will Smith aka Hitch himself: As a date doctor, Alex Hitchens helps other men to score points with women. So Hitch tries to help the rather clumsy Albert to his happiness. Meanwhile, the date doctor begins to develop feelings for a woman himself and suddenly finds it difficult. In this comedy, Will Smith can get some laughs with his performance.

8th place: harrowing truth

In "Shattering Truth", Will Smith impressively plays the determined, clever and truth-fighting neuroscientist Dr. Bennet Omalu. The story is based on real events: When Dr. When Bennet Omalu examines the brains of two former American football players, he comes across a terrifying discovery. But the NFL is doing everything it can to break down Bennet's theory.

7th place: Bad Boys – tough guys

One of the first films Will Smith starred in was Bad Boys. With Martin Lawrence at his side, the two convince as an unequal but cool detective duo that only has 72 hours to solve a theft. Here Smith embodies the daring Mike, who scores with humor. The action film became a springboard for Will Smith in his film career. In 2020, after "Bad Boys II", the next sequel with "Bad Boys for Life" was released.

6th place: Independence Day

"Independence Day" is about the fact that two days before the American Independence Day, unknown spaceships from outer space are approaching the earth. It quickly becomes clear: Aliens want to systematically destroy the world. Here Will Smith plays the pilot, Captain Steven Hiller, who, together with ex-scientist Levinson and US President Whitmore, does everything possible to save humanity.





Price: Rent a DVD from € 6.73 from amazon.de or rent a film from Amazon Prime

5th place: The pursuit of happiness

Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith appear in "The Pursuit of Happiness" in front of the camera. The two embody a touching father-son team. Chris Gardner has the opportunity to do an unpaid internship with the option of a permanent position. He wants to offer his son better future prospects. To do this, however, the duo has to overcome some obstacles and defy doubts.

4th place: I Am Legend

Just past the podium, but still unforgettable: It's the year 2012. A virus has killed the majority of humanity. There are many among the survivors who have been infected with the virus and have turned into aggressive figures as a result. Virologist Robert Neville is one of the few who is immune and has since tried to find a cure for the virus. Will Smith portrays the lonely virologist with a lot of feeling and determination.

3rd place: Ali

Muhammad Ali is probably one of the most famous boxers. In the film "Ali", Will Smith embodies the world-class boxer who died in 2016. Will Smith was even nominated for an Oscar for his role. The film tells of both the sporting and personal challenges and successes of the boxing master. In order to gain authenticity, Will Smith not only had to practice boxing and gain mass for several months, but also hone his language and study the Koran.

2nd place: Public enemy number 1

Will Smith and Gene Hackman represent a varied duo in the film, which, coupled with the action elements and the sophisticated story, results in an exciting thriller. Robert Clayton Dean is a determined attorney who has everything he wants. But when he is secretly slipped a very sensitive video copy, the unsuspecting Robert suddenly finds himself in a rapid chase. Because Brian Reynolds, top official of the US secret service NSA, wants to tighten the surveillance law. For this he committed a politically motivated murder, which, however, was recorded on video. Exactly this video is in Robert's possession, which is then targeted by the NSA.

1st place: Men in Black

