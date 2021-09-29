Tony Stark wants to save the world as Robert Downey Jr.

The visitors couldn’t be quite sure who they were looking at on a stage in Las Vegas. Amazon had invited “re: Mars” to its first big tech conference on Tuesday and the room was full of luminaries from the fields of artificial intelligence, space travel and robot research. And these experts experienced another legend and a memorable speech: from “Iron Man” Tony Stark.

Of course it was in truth a speech by actor Robert Downey Jr. – until the furious finale of “Avengers: Endgame” a few weeks ago he played the genius hero Tony Stark for eleven years. And as I said: That evening, many of the audience got the impression that Downey Jr. had really turned into the tin hero:

In front of a full house, Downey Jr. announced a new initiative to rid the world of plastic . He called it the “Foodprint Coalition”, in German: “Coalition of the footprint”.

. He called it the “Foodprint Coalition”, in German: “Coalition of the footprint”. With the help of robotics, artificial intelligence and the latest technology Strong Downey Jr. achieve radical improvements in the environment.

Downey Jr. achieve radical improvements in the environment. Humanity’s carbon footprint should disappear within 10 years.

Downey Jr. said: “If I could get even a small part of this announcement, even if I fail, it would still have been the best idea I have ever had.”







That’s why his Fooprint Coalition should get started in April 2020, even if the website isn’t even up. And Downey Jr. wants to invest as much time in the project as he invested in the role of Iron Man: eleven years.

So is he a little crazy, the Avenger? Downey Jr. himself says on stage, “Quick note: I don’t pretend to understand the complexities we face as a species just because I’ve portrayed a genius in my professional life.” Doesn’t sound like someone who gets cocky.

(mbi)