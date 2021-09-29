Tony Stark is and will be dead, according to Marvel

Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow in Avengers: Endgame © 2019 Walt Disney Pictures

First of all: As you know, we always endeavor to deal with potential spoilers as carefully and responsibly as possible, so as not to unnecessarily spoil anyone’s enjoyment of the film or series. Which of course leads us to the heading of this article. I couldn’t find any other way to get the theme of the article across while avoiding a clickbait headline like “This Marvel Hero Will Not Return From the Dead” as the colleagues of some of the larger movie sites probably would have used (you know, who I mean). So I just rely on a movie that grossed nearly $ 3 billion worldwide and has been available in home theater for about a year to be seen by everyone who really wanted to see it.

The most poignant moment of Avengers: Endgame comes immediately after his gigantic showdown between Thanos and the Avengers. In order to complete the only correct of 14,000,605 paths that Doctor Strange has seen (Benedict Cumberbatch’s raised finger in the scene before was brilliantly improvised, by the way), Tony Stark sacrifices himself by taking the Infinity Stones and Thanos and eradicates his army from existence. But the radiation from the stones is too strong for a human body and Tony succumbs to his injuries. Tony’s death and the subsequent funeral service are highly emotional moments that showed how much we have come to love this character, with whom the Marvel Cinematic Universe began in 2008.









Tony Stark is dead, there is no doubt about that. But will he also stay dead? In the comics, death is mostly a transitory condition, and dead characters are brought back over and over again. The really great superheroes in particular never stay dead permanently, so that character deaths have lost much of their effect if one assumes that the character will somehow return sooner or later. Some Iron Man fans clung to this hope. For example, it has been speculated that the multiverse, which will soon play a major role in the MCU, could bring back faded characters like Tony or Natasha (Scarlett Johansson). Robert Downey Jr. himself did not want to categorically rule out a return to his star role in an interview in January, if the circumstances are really suitable and it makes sense, but emphasized that he does not initially assume it and, above all, would like to shoot new projects himself after years of working was clamped in the MCU.

Victoria Alonso, Head of Production and Executive Vice President of Marvel Studios, was even more specific. She is the company’s third-highest post after Keivn Feige and Louis D’Esposito, and in a recent interview she recently made it clear that there are no plans for Tony’s resurrection and that his story has been told. Rather, Tony lives on through his influence on other characters: (from Spanish)

Tony Stark is dead. This is our story. Resurrection? I don’t know, I don’t know how we’d do it. It seems to me that the story of Tony Stark is over. He left a legacy behind, for example, with his influence on Spider-Man because Peter Parker was his surrogate son, so much of what Tony Strak would have been can be seen in Peter Parker. And you can always see that in how one person has a lasting impact on another. We don’t have any other plans at the moment.

As Tony Stark, Downey Jr. was perfectly cast. What Captain Jack Sparrow was to Johnny Depp, the Iron Man role became to him. It changed the course of his career, made him a world star and for a while also the highest paid actor in the world. As the anchor and linchpin of the MCU, he appeared in a total of ten films. His sacrificial death in Endgame was the perfect end to the development of his character – from self-centered loner to team player and family person who gives his life for the good of the universe. Even if there was a way to bring him back, I would hope Marvel doesn’t, and so the powerful effect of his death in Endgame nullified. Dead should stay dead sometimes.