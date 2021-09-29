Tom Hanks is now …?

Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have formally become Greek citizens.

The Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, gave them their passports after a meeting on the picturesque island of Antiparos on Sunday. Mitsotakis then published an Instagram photo. His wife, Mareva Grabowski, was also present.

Hanks and Wilson should actually have received the documents earlier, but were only able to do so now because of the corona pandemic. Wilson is of Greek descent on his mother’s side and was raised in an Orthodox Christian. Hanks himself converted to Orthodoxy in 1988. The two have owned a house on Antiparos for years.

With roles as American everyone has Hanks his title played to the top. His films brought in a total of 4.3 billion dollars (3.9 billion euros) in sales for the industry service “Box Office Mojo”. So lies Hanks in fourth place in the ranking – only Harrison Ford, Samuel Jackson and Morgan Freeman made even higher sums of money. Should be in the fall Hanks to be recognized for his life’s work by the Rome Film Festival in the Italian capital.









About the private life of Hanks, who married his colleague Rita Wilson in 1988, one learns comparatively little. His children Colin and Elizabeth from their first marriage to actress and producer Samantha Lewis are all grown up with Wilson Hanks the other two sons Chester and Truman Theodore. The actor, who lives near Los Angeles in California and the state of Idaho, likes to go to an island in the Greek Aegean for vacation.

The next big thing of Hanks should be the drama “Sully”, which will be released in the US in September and in Germany at the beginning of December. Hanks in the biopic plays the pilot Chesley Burnett “Sully” Sullenberger, who made an emergency landing on a passenger plane on New York’s Hudson River in 2009 and saved 155 people from death. “Nobody has ever trained for an incident like this,” speaks Hanks aka Sullenberger in the exciting off-screen trailer.

By then, the big birthday will already be celebrated and one or the other toast will have been said to the man. The drink of his choice for the occasion, and how the day will go, revealed Hanks recently at the Tribeca Film Festival: “I grew up having my birthdays in the summertime when they’re all scattered around. The day will pass with a nod of the head and perhaps a wonderful can of beer. “

Source: dpa