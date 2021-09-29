Tom Cruise buys robots in the fight against Corona

Tom Cruise is currently hard at work in England filming “Mission Impossible 7”before it should continue in Dubai in the next few weeks. The shooting is currently made much more difficult by the corona-related safety requirements and so there should have been one or the other violations. Tom Cruise is determined to continue the work on the film according to the conditions and is said to have yelled at set employees in the event of violations, as reported by the British media.

Stars Tom Cruise freaks out on the set of Mission: Impossible 7 Tom Cruise, the all-rounder from Hollywood, … Read more “









“Like Terminator”: Tom Cruise uses robots to monitor the set

Now Tom Cruise is said to have come up with a solution: The set is now being monitored by robots who are not only supposed to ensure that the corona measures are observed, but also to be able to carry out rapid corona tests, as “The Sun” reports. “Tom is really serious about making sure filming doesn’t have to stop. Because he can’t be everywhere at the same time, he has now got robots to ensure that the set employees behave correctly, ”an insider told the British newspaper.

movie theater “Mission: Impossible 7”: Tom Cruise & Co. should avoid strict corona rules! On November 18, 2021, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise … Read more “

Other film productions have also shown interest in the robots, which are already used in more than 500 hospitals around the world. What exactly the robots look like and what they can actually do is still unclear, but it should feel like “Terminator”, reported Set employees.