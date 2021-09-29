Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston speaks more openly than ever about her love life in an interview. Three years after the marriage with Justin Theroux, she is finally ready for a new relationship again.

In addition, the 52-year-old reveals what she most wants from her future partner.

Jennifer Aniston is ready for a new relationship

Ever since the relationship drama with Brad Pitt, half the world has been interested in Jennifer Aniston’s love life. It was said to breathe a sigh of relief when the Hollywood actress took off Director Justin Theroux got married. But after three years the marriage ended. Since then, there have been countless rumors about whom the 52-year-old wouldn’t date. There was also talk of a love comeback with Pitt – which unfortunately didn’t work out.

In a podcast interview with Bruce Bozzi on Sirius XM Radio, the actress revealed that she is currently single but ready for a new man again. And when asked how she knew she met the right person, Jennifer has an answer: “The spark on the first kiss is pretty important. And I just want to feel good around him. The ease with which the conversation flows the first time is also very important. Just like self-confidence, but not arrogance. He must have a sense of humor, generosity and friendliness in dealing with other people. “

Being single in the pandemic

When asked by the reporter why she didn’t jump straight back into dating life after her marriage to Theroux, Aniston says the pandemic was a contributing factor. Because due to the Corona situation, she preferred to spend her life as a single. “Although a lot of people apparently also went on dates and found love during Covid, that didn’t work out for me“Said the actress.









“I do not know how it works. I’m curious how people did it and I would love to approach them and ask how they did it. So far, there hasn’t been a significant new person on my radar. ” But that could change very soon, as she continues: “But I think it’s time for a new man. I’m ready to get involved in a new relationship, even if I enjoyed being single again for a while. I’ve been in partnerships almost continuously since I was 20. It was really nice to take time just for myself. “

What’s going on with Halle Berry’s ex?

When we’re with new men: Now rumor has it that Jennifer Aniston is supposed to be secretly dating Gabriel Aubry. And he’s no stranger, because the male model was once with Oscar winner Halle Berry.

Allegedly, Aubry and Aniston are said to have met again and again since the summer. Like a supposed insider to the US magazine star reveals that the “romance” between the two is only “sporadic”. Because the model should be the perfect type for “something casual”.



