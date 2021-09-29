Thor 4 picture: Chris Hemsworth looks like 80s punk

Released 04/12/2021 11:29 AM

While we are currently marveling at the Marvel series “WandaVision” on Disney Plus, the movies are also making good progress. A picture of “Thor 4” already gives an unusually strange insight.

With “WandaVision” and the soon to follow series “The Falcon And The Winter Soldier” Marvel recently started the long-awaited fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This includes a fourth Thor film about which some rumors are already circulating.

Shooting for the film “Thor: Love And Thunder” has recently started. As already indicated in the latest films, Thor will probably get the support of a well-known crew. In addition to the characters we already know, the first leaked set pictures confirm our hope: The “Guardians Of The Galaxy” will be part of the new Thor film.

In the picture, which is currently making the rounds on Twitter, we see Chris Hemsworth on the one hand and Chris Pratt right next to him. Particularly noticeable is the shrill outfit of the Thor actor. Instead of his usual costume, he wears an 80s-style waistcoat in the pictures. Less noticeable is his colleague Chris Pratt, who can be seen in an outfit typical of the Star-Lord.

NEW PHOTOS of Thor Odinson and Star-Lord in Thor: Love and Thunder (via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/0ig6jAkJXP – Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) February 1, 2021

In addition to Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, the other Guardians will probably also be part of the film. Both Nebula actress Karen Gillan and Rocket actor Sean Gunn have been spotted filming in Sydney. How big their performance will really be or whether this is just a transition to the last Avengers film remains to be seen. If the shooting proceeds as planned, “Thor: Love And Thunder” awaits us in a good year, on May 6, 2022, in the cinemas.















