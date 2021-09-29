This is how the prices of Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum move on Tuesday | 09/28/21

Today the Bitcoin price fell to $ 41,778.17. The Bitcoin price slipped below the previous day’s level of 42,293.60 US dollars.

The Bitcoin Cash rate has fallen compared to the previous day. One Bitcoin Cash is currently worth $ 489.13. The price was yesterday at $ 490.35.

The Ethereum exchange rate fell to $ 2,904.46. The Ethereum thus fell below the previous day’s level of 2,934.18 US dollars.

The Litecoin is trading at $ 145.82. The previous day the rate was put at $ 145.30.

The Ripple price is trading sideways at $ 0.9266 from the previous day’s level.

The Cardano course has dropped compared to the previous day. A Cardano is currently worth $ 2.125. The price was yesterday at $ 2.145.









The Monero rate rose to $ 234.59 today, compared to the previous day at $ 234.70.

The IOTA is in the red at $ 1,120. The previous evening, the digital currency was still at $ 1.143.

The Verge course has not moved from the previous day. Currently, a Verge is worth $ 0.0186. The price stood at $ 0.0189 yesterday.

The price of the digital currency Stellar fell to $ 0.2622 on Tuesday. The day before, the rate of the digital currency was put at 0.2659 US dollars.

The NEM price is moving sideways at $ 0.1398 from the previous day’s level.

The Dash price rose to $ 154.10 after presenting itself at $ 153.79 the previous day.

The NEO is worth $ 37.16 Tuesday. The NEO price fell compared to the previous day when it was still trading at $ 37.54.

