These cryptocurrencies could take off – Futurezone

Bitcoin and Ethereum are among the Cryptocurrencies still the measure of all things and have by far the highest market capitalization. However, there are a number of underdogs that could take off in 2021. Cardano, Polkadot and Solana belong to them. But there are other exciting projects.

Cardano could hit another all-time high

Cardano is now the third most valuable cryptocurrency on the market, as reported by ETF News. A few weeks ago the price reached its all-time high of $ 3.09. However, the value has fallen again and again since then. In the past few days, too, the price has fallen by over 10 percent, which is not atypical after a record high. A renewed increase and possibly an all-time high could be indicated by the fact that, thanks to an update, smart contracts are also integrated. ETF Nachrichten suspects that this is one of the reasons why the next increase towards the all-time high could follow.

Forecast: Price outlook for Polkadot

Just like Cardano, Polkadot is still relatively fresh on the market. What are the prospects for 2021? According to Blockchainwelt, Coinpedia predicts that the cryptocurrency could close the year at a rate of over 10 US dollars. Digitalcoinprice even expects an increase to over US $ 20. According to the colleagues, this could be supported by the fact that staking increases the DOT currency in circulation by 10 percent per year. Much of the DOT goes to the stakeholders. So it is financially worthwhile to store and hold the crypto assets in a blockchain based on Proof of Stake.

Ripple course: what is possible?

Ripple is struggling with the price plummeting to around $ 0.20 in December. The recovery followed in April when the cryptocurrency climbed to $ 1.85. Then the value fell back to about $ 0.5. The rate has currently leveled off between $ 0.85 and $ 1.45. According to analysts, the Ripple price could still increase significantly. “In the worst case, the price drops by say 50 percent. In the best case, the value increases tenfold. That’s why I’m going for an opportunity-risk ratio of 50: 1 for the next three to six months, ”said Raoul Pal, Real Vision and Global Macro Investor.









Solana: Further price increases are possible, but there is a catch

Solana is also based on a smart contract blockchain. The main competitor is currently Ethereum. The cryptocurrency SOL experienced a significant price increase over the past month. According to ETF Nachrichten, speculators could also expect prices to rise in the future. This is supported by much lower transaction fees and a more powerful blockchain that can handle significantly more transactions than Ether at the same time. The problem, however, is that Solana recently had to go completely offline. The reason were technical problems. The project is now online again. The shutdown, however, caused the share price to slide by more than ten percent. The founder must solve these problems as quickly as possible. A lack of confidence could stand in the way of a further increase.

Underdog Audius: The decentralized music streaming platform

Audius is a decentralized music streaming platform in which, according to ETF Nachrichten, musicians such as Jason Derulo, Katy Perry and Nas have also invested. The open source community wants to displace platforms like Spotify. Big difference: artists should have full control over their income. In addition, fans can support their darlings directly without their income being cut. If more well-known musicians get on board, it could make the course skyrocket. In addition, the streaming platform has entered into a partnership with TikTok, as Bitcoin2Go reported.

Sources: ETF News, Blockchain World, Bitcoin2Go

