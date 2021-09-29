The new Academy Museum opens

The inauguration has been postponed many times, but now the new Academy Museum in Los Angeles is opening its doors. Hollywood receives its first film museum, a place of superlatives. A German curator is also involved.

L.os Angeles (AP) – Lady Gaga shone in strapless haute couture, Nicole Kidman in a gauzy floral dress, Sophia Loren with golden sequins.









Oscar winners Spike Lee, Tom Hanks, Cher, Warren Beatty, Halle Berry and “Nomadland” director Chloé Zhao were among the many stars at the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures last weekend. Hollywood has a new hangout that is all about the art of cinema – and is now open to everyone.

After many postponements, the new Academy Museum in Los Angeles will open its doors to visitors on Thursday – an ambitious 480 million dollar project by the Italian star architect Renzo Piano. Spread over seven floors and a huge dome building, the history, art and science of film are to be celebrated.

This is an important thing for the city, said Oscar winner Tom Hanks, who is a member of the board of directors, in the run-up to a press tour. Wonderful films are being made all over the world, but in a place like Los Angeles, created by the Oscar Academy, this museum really has to be “the Parthenon” of all film museums, the actor said. The Parthenon is one of the most famous architectural monuments of ancient Greece.

In fact, it’s the first Los Angeles film museum – and the largest of its kind in the United States. In the belly of the ball construction there is a large cinema with 1000 seats, above it a huge terrace, in the distance you can see the famous Hollywood sign.

Stars like Steven Spielberg, Barbra Streisand and George Lucas donated for the building, while film studios, foundations and the super-rich also wrote checks. There is the Spielberg gallery, a Barbra-Streisand bridge, and a Netflix terrace. Some pillars are named after film greats such as Sophia Loren, Tony Curtis or Rita Moreno, each for a million dollar donation. The huge entrance hall is named after the legendary actor Sidney Poitier, who was the first black man to be awarded the Oscar for best leading actor in 1964 for the film “Lilien auf dem Felde”.

The museum extends over almost 30,000 square meters. Parts of the massive collection of the Oscar Academy are exhibited in a gallery area of ​​4700 square meters, including film posters, scripts, props and costumes: the “Rosebud” sleigh from the classic “Citizen Kane”, Dorothy’s red shoes from the “Wizard of Oz” , a shark dummy from the horror shocker “The Great White Shark”, the original typewriter on which the screenplay for the Hitchcock thriller “Psycho” was written.

In the gallery named after Spielberg, scenes from over 700 films from all over the world are shown on ten monitors. Various filmmakers have their say in several special exhibitions. Oscar winner Spike Lee displays a collection of artifacts that shaped his work. The Mexican Guillermo del Toro presents his fantasy creatures.

The work of the Japanese cartoon director Hayao Miyazaki will be honored with a comprehensive retrospective. The 80-year-old co-founder of the legendary cartoon studio Ghibli in Tokyo is known for films like “Spirited Away” and “My Neighbor Totoro”. The team of curators for the opening exhibition is a member of the German Jessica Niebel, who worked at the Frankfurt Film Museum before moving to Los Angeles.

Of course, Oscar trophies are also part of the museum’s collection, and the history of the Academy Awards from 1929 is part of the exhibition. Controversial topics are also addressed, such as the Academy Awards in 1940, when Hattie McDaniel became the first African American woman to win an Oscar with her supporting role in the southern epic “Gone with the Wind”. At the award ceremony, however, as a black woman, she was not allowed to sit at a table with the team, but had been banished to the back of the room.

Museum visitors are offered a very special experience in the exhibition “The Oscars Experience”. There they can re-enact how to step on the Oscar stage at the Dolby Theater to receive a trophy.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 210929-99-409510 / 4

Academy Museum

Academy Museum on Instagram