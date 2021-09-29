“The history of swear words” on Netflix – review – film plus review – online magazine for film & cinema

Wednesday, September 29, 2021
"The history of swear words" on Netflix – review

By Vimal Kumar
62




Everyone knows them, those situations in which nothing seems to help but the emphatic use of an effective swear word. Be it when the hammer hits the thumb instead of the nail, a particularly intrusive individual simply does not want to understand the hint with the fence post or you realize with horror that you have once again forgotten the birthday of a loved one. Swear words are our constant companion, our daily outlet and can actually be extremely healing. After they have been an integral part of common linguistic usage for several decades (if not hundreds), it was probably time to shed some light on this form of language.

by Mara Hollenstein-Tirk

The documentary series “The History of Swear Words”, which can be seen on Netflix at the moment, takes on exactly this task. And it hits exactly the right mix of fun and informative. The twinkle in the eye starts with the choice of the speaker, who introduces and concludes the episodes, and also gives his mustard in between, because nobody less than Nicolas Cage could be brought on board for this. As a source of countless memes, his verbal frenzy in front of the camera is known even to those who have not even seen the film in question. So there is hardly anyone better for the job. In addition to Mr. Cage’s moderation, a few of the interviewees also provide a laugh or two (no wonder, after all, there are comedy stars like Nick Offerman and Sarah Silverman among them).


