“The history of swear words” on Netflix – review – film plus review – online magazine for film & cinema

Everyone knows them, those situations in which nothing seems to help but the emphatic use of an effective swear word. Be it when the hammer hits the thumb instead of the nail, a particularly intrusive individual simply does not want to understand the hint with the fence post or you realize with horror that you have once again forgotten the birthday of a loved one. Swear words are our constant companion, our daily outlet and can actually be extremely healing. After they have been an integral part of common linguistic usage for several decades (if not hundreds), it was probably time to shed some light on this form of language.

The documentary series “The History of Swear Words”, which can be seen on Netflix at the moment, takes on exactly this task. And it hits exactly the right mix of fun and informative. The twinkle in the eye starts with the choice of the speaker, who introduces and concludes the episodes, and also gives his mustard in between, because nobody less than Nicolas Cage could be brought on board for this. As a source of countless memes, his verbal frenzy in front of the camera is known even to those who have not even seen the film in question. So there is hardly anyone better for the job. In addition to Mr. Cage’s moderation, a few of the interviewees also provide a laugh or two (no wonder, after all, there are comedy stars like Nick Offerman and Sarah Silverman among them).

In order to ensure that the consequences also offer informative added value, various linguists also have their say. The result is a successful mixture of interestingly broken down word origins (who knew how it came about that from the nickname Thick became a synonym for the male genitals?), amusing insights into the different uses of so many swear words (who could have guessed how many different ways Americans use the word “shit”?) and a few nice bonmots. Divided into 6 episodes of almost half an hour each, you can find out everything you need to know about the most common English-language swear words, which are also enjoying increasing popularity in our part of the world.

If you don’t get flushed with shame with a well-placed “Fuck” or a quickly said “Damn”, you could definitely have fun with this entertaining mini-series – and even learn a little something in the process.

“The History of Swear Words” has been on Netflix since the beginning of January.

