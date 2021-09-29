Wednesday, September 29, 2021
“The Good Doctor” got married – but Tom Cruise should be “not amused”

Freddie Highmore, known among other things from the series “Bates Motel” and “The Good Doctor”, has been on the TV show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” reveal that he secretly married. The 29-year-old Brit was approached by moderator Kimmel about a telling ring on his ring finger. Then Highmore stated without further ado: “Yes, it’s a wedding ring. Yes, I got married.”




“It’s been funny since I’ve been wearing this ring people have asked me if I’m married, so I thought I should clarify,” he continued. When exactly he dared, the series star kept to himself. For this he allowed himself a little swipe against US superstar Tom Cruise. Highmore stated that while he is excited to be under the hood, he will “not jumping up and down the couch on the talk show and expressing my excitement that way “.

“I know America does that,” joked the London-born actor. The comment can be used as an allusion to a infamous talk show appearance by Tom Cruise on Oprah Winfrey in 2005. The mime jumped excitedly on his couch to confess his love to his girlfriend and future ex-wife Katie Holmes in front of the cameras.


