That is the greatest danger to the Ether course

China-based companies SparkPool and Beepool recently shut down to comply with Beijing’s new regulatory policy for cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum proponents are waiting for the move from Ethereum to PoS as the sale of mining equipment is now banned from ecommerce platforms like Alibaba.

Cryptocurrency exchanges, mining companies, and equipment sellers are ceasing to serve users in mainland China.

Ethereum mining pools, which control over 26% of the ether hashrate, are ceasing to operate in mainland China and overseas. The move from Ethereum to PoS is likely to mitigate the impact of Chinese crypto regulations on the price of ether.

Closure of mining pools will likely affect ETH price

China’s announcement of a ban on cryptocurrencies and related activities and services has triggered the closure of mining pools that control over 25% of the ether hashrate. The following graphic shows the top 25 miners by blocks in the Ethereum network.

Top 25 Ethereum Mining Pools By Blocks

SparkPool and Beepool, the second and fourth largest mining pools respectively, have announced that they will cease operations within a few hours.

pic.twitter.com/hLPamoSwk1





– SparkPool (@sparkpool_eth) September 27, 2021

At the end of the month, SparkPool will cease operations both in China and around the world.

Since “The Great Hashrate Migration” in the Bitcoin network (when China shut down all mining pools) had a negative impact on the price of the top cryptocurrency, the community expects the ETH price to be in danger.

The 26% cut in the Ethereum hashrate will likely drive the price of the altcoin lower until “The Merge” goes into effect. Ethereum supporters are waiting for the switch from the proof-of-work consensus mechanism to the proof-of-stake.

Once the Ethereum network introduces PoS, miners will become irrelevant, and a ban on the sale of mining equipment on e-commerce platforms like Alibaba will no longer affect the price of the altcoin.

The pseudonymous cryptocurrency investor and trader @ CHalexov2016 commented on the switch to PoS.

Well done! #Ethereum will soon ban POW too! That’s why everyone who sees #Ethereum before #BTC in the future! All governments in the world will work to ensure that mining and energy saving are put under pressure! POS is our future of the #Blockchain! #Ethereum & #Polkadot win hardcore against #Bitcoin https://t.co/0IkOQ3qX8v – Chalexov.eth ❤️ (@ CHalexov2016) September 28, 2021

FXStreet analysts estimate Ethereum will remain under pressure without a surge above $ 3,000.