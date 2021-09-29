Sylvester Stallone: ​​The Hollywood star sells his SUV for this hammer price

Sylvester Stallone sells his car – it’s not a sedan or a sports car, it’s a huge one Luxury-SUV. The full name is Cadillac Escalade ESV, with the final initials standing for Extended Stretch Vehicle. That means it’s the extended wheelbase version that measures 5.7 meters from the 5.1 of the normal Escalade. Since that wasn’t enough for Stallone, however, he turned to it Becker Automotive Design, a Californian company that has specialized in fitting out SUVs and minivans for VIP needs, including armor, for over twenty years. For example, Stallone’s Escalade ESV has been extended by another half a meter – with the rear doors being extended and a body part added that is visible at the end of the front doors. The chassis has also been lengthened and reinforced because it has to carry more weight. In this way, the original proportions of the vehicle were retained.

But the real show takes place inside – completely turned inside out and adapted, there is even a home theater and a mobile office in the luxury SUV, all of which are managed by a home automation management system signed by Crestron. The audio system is of the 7.1 type with a digital processor, a 43-inch Smart TV, a 12-inch LCD display in the rear (for rear-facing passengers) and an internal router with military specifications, which is able to handle two SIM cards and different media for internet connection. In short, Sylvester Stallone’s mega-SUV – a huge car lover, you know – is amazing. (Also interesting: Sylvester Stallone is already training for Rambo 5)

In addition, there are the fully electric window curtains, a fully electric, rear-facing three-person sofa with integrated three-point seat belts, two fully electric rear changing chairs with leg supports, folding tables made of Japanese ash wood (Tamo), side consoles and a central partition. Stallone’s car cost $ 409,000. With just 1,000 miles under his belt, however, he may have used it very little. (Also Read: This Sylvester Stallone Watch Costs A Million Dollars)









“I ordered my Becker ESV for a specific purpose, but then the situation changed and I no longer need it. I had fun designing the interior with Howard Becker. The on-board electronics and ride quality are top notch, so I hope the new owner will enjoy it for many years to come, ”said Stallone of his Cadillac Escalade ESV, which is now on sale for $ 350,000.

