Sylvester Stallone: ​​I want his daughters to be the new Kardashians – folks

Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Sylvester Stallone: ​​I want his daughters to be the new Kardashians

By Vimal Kumar
Comet career for these three ladies – thanks to dad!

As BILD learned on SONNTAG, Scarlet, Sistine and Sophia – the daughters of Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone – are in hot negotiations with the US TV broadcaster E! Be entertainment for your own reality show.

And not just any! It should be about the successor to the internationally successful format “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”. The show will end in 2021 after 20 seasons.

When asked by BILD-am-SONNTAG, they neither wanted to deny nor confirm the negotiations. A production employee of the Kardashian show reveals to BamS: “The very thought of one of the daughters bringing a boy home and introducing her father is pure quota gold!”

And that will be expensive! The Kardashians received 125 million euros for the last five seasons, which was shared among the six siblings.

The head of the family, Sylvester, conducts the negotiations for the millions of his daughters personally – and he is known as an absolute financial fox!


Sylvester Stallone: ​​His daughters will be the new Kardashians

That’s how cool the Stallone clan is

