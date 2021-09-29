«Stillwater ?? Against any suspicion »?? An American in Marseille –quotemeter.de

from Markus Tschiedert



September 29, 2021, 12:55 p.m.

Matt Damon tries to prove his daughter Allison’s innocence in the new Tom McCarthy film. This is said to have murdered her friend.

The average American male ?? what does he actually look like? This has been the cause of many puzzling over the last few years, since almost 50 percent of the US population elected Donald Trump as their president in 2016. A mixture of Homer Simpsons and Dirty Harry – and even if certainly not all ?? simple ?? Americans are to be lumped together, so you have a precise cliché in mind that Matt Damon wants to fulfill in his new film. As action star Jason Bourne he was still the wiry action hero, in “Stillwater” we now see him as a fat worker with worn out lumberjack shirts, a baseball cap and a ?? you have to say it ?? unsightly full beard. This Bill Baker, as his character is simply called, he represents conservative values, keeps two guns at home, is god-fearing and is always very skeptical of anything foreign. Of course, he has precise ideas about law and order, and if need be, he sometimes takes the law into his own hands, which is why he has a criminal record. What if a guy like that is torn out of his familiar surroundings in Oklahoma and is forced to rearrange himself in a strange world in Marseille, France? Matt Damon plays this for us in a very impressive way.

A father’s desperation

Stillwater is one of the largest cities in Oklahoma with a population of just over 45,000. This is where Bill Baker (Matt Damon) lives, who learned to tackle as a simple drilling and construction worker. But for some time now he has had to take a flight to Marseille every now and then. Because this is where his daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin, “Little Miss Sunshine”) is in prison. She is said to have murdered her friend, which she denies, and her father is also firmly convinced of her innocence. Now there is new evidence of the real culprit, but when the lawyer sees no prospect of a retrial, Bill takes matters into his own hands. However, since he does not speak French, he seeks help from the single parent Virginie (Camille Cottin) from the next room of his hotel. She is a cultivated stage actress who speaks several languages ​​and enjoys translating for him. She seems to be the exact opposite of Bill, and yet the two are getting closer. The American extends his stay and finally finds a trace that leads him to the ?? real ?? Killer leads. Bill wants to squeeze a confession out of him and does not shy away from kidnapping.









Crime and Punishment

“Stillwater” is a painful film because you can feel that a lot must have gone wrong in the protagonist’s family and that he is not free from guilt. The way Matt Damon embodies this man who has difficulty accessing his own emotions is great drama. However, director Tom McCarthy (“Spotlight”) never reveals the big picture, but at most suggests when Virginie and her friends keep pestering the American and give only sparse answers. ?? Do you have firearms at home ???, Answer: ?? Two ??. Did you vote for Trump ?, he evades by answering that he was not allowed to vote because of a crime. But you are never unsympathetic to this Bill Baker. On the contrary, his desperation to want to win back the daughter from whom he had fallen out a long time ago is understandable. There is sometimes something pleasant about his awkwardness, something human. He learns French, integrates more and more into the new society and is treated to beautiful Virginie and her little daughter by his side. A second chance in life for Bill, which he gambled away when he turned out the vehement American again, the cowboy who acts on his own and thus practically outlines everything again and thus also disappoints himself.

Drama or thriller

While Oscar winner (Best Screenplay: “Spotlight”) Tom McCarthy initially took the time to show how this Bill Baker lives and approaches the new culture, he picks up the pace in the last third of the film. One feels in part reminiscent of Liam Neeson in “96 Hours”, who uses every means to free his kidnapped daughter. But Bill Baker is not a former CIA agent and must first take a beating himself before using violence himself. A drama turns into a thriller, and here too McCarthy knows which buttons to press to build tension. And yet in the end the drama dominates, because the ending is sobering for everyone involved.

Conclusion: The clash of two cultures, covers a delicate love story and in the last third it gets down to business again. With a great Matt Damon, 140 minutes of cinema go by in a flash.

«Stillwater ?? Against any suspicion »can be seen in the cinema.

