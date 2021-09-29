Steven Spielberg’s father died at 103 II He was a technology genius

Arnold Meyer Spielberg, father of director Steven Spielberg, died on August 25, as Steven Spielberg’s Amblin production company announced on Tuesday (August 25). He was 103 years old and died of natural causes.









Arnold Meyer Spielberg was born on February 6, 1917 in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was interested in electricity as a young boy and later worked for several electronics companies, including General Electric and IBM.

Editor’s recommendation

The electrical engineer did pioneering work there: from his participation in the patent for the first electronic cash register to basic work in data processing, Arnold Meyer Spielberg worked in the field of technology and computers in many countries around the world. He received the prestigious Computer Pioneer Award from the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Steven Spielberg and his gifted father

Steven Spielberg once said, according to “Deadline”, about his father’s enthusiasm for technology: “When I see a PlayStation, when I look at a cell phone – from the smallest calculator to the iPad – I think of my father and say to myself: ‘My father and a team of geniuses started it ‘. “

Arnold Meyer Spielberg leaves behind his children, Steven Spielberg, screenwriter Anne Spielberg, marketing director Sue Spielberg and producer Nancy Spielberg. In addition, four stepchildren, eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren mourn him.