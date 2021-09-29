So she declined Leonardo DiCaprio’s invitation to a party

Stefanie Giesinger (24) is one of the most successful winners of the Pro-Sieben casting show “Germany’s Next Top Model”, along with Lena Gercke (32) and Barbara Meier (34). The 2014 season winner “GNTM” has been around a lot since then. In the documentary “Her Story” on the pay-TV channel Sky, she tells of special events in her life and her modeling career. She particularly remembered two conversations at the famous AmfAR gala.









She was approached by a number of men at the fundraising event for the fight against AIDS in New York in 2016. One of them was one of the biggest Hollywood stars. “Leonardo DiCaprio approached me and asked: ‘Do you want to come to my party?'” Giesinger reveals in the documentary. However, she turned down the offer from the now 46-year-old. “Male models and world-famous men came to me and they all spoke to me. I thought to myself, ‘My God, that’s enough now, I just want to go home alone,’ ”continues Giesinger.

Giesinger gets to know her partner at the AmfAR gala

One man, however, did not want to get out of her head after the gala. At the event, she met her partner Marcus Butler (29), with whom she is happily in love to this day. But it didn’t look like that at first. “When I met Marcus, I thought, ‘Oh God, please stay away from me,’” admits the 24-year-old.