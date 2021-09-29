Sistine, Sophia & Scarlet are so pretty

Sylvester Stallone is a proud father

Sylvester Stallone (75) and his third wife Jennifer Flavin (52) are really lucky. The couple, who have been married since 1997, have three children together. Sistine (23), Sophia (24) and Scarlet (19), all of whom are called Rose with their middle name, are now of legal age, but still have to regularly serve for joint family portraits. No wonder, because the girls of the “Rocky” legend are gorgeous. Need proof? We show the latest photo of the Stallone clan in the video.

Sly has now published a brand new picture of himself and his three daughters on his Instagram account. “I am a very, very lucky man to have such wonderful, loving children who bring nothing but joy to me,” he enthused about his ladies and jokingly added: “Now I wish they would stop growing up.” Speaking of tall: In fact, the three of them are just as tall as their famous dad – but who knows, maybe high heels were also involved.