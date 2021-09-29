Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: name change! Is your relationship with Brad broken?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is causing speculation about her relationship with her father Brad Pitt by renaming her private Instagram account.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 14, has changed her name. The daughter of Angelina Jolie, 45, and Brad Pitt, 57, deleted their father’s last name from their Instagram channel, as reported by Us Weekly. A surprising measure, as it was previously assumed that the teenager was taking sides with Brad in the custody battle between her parents and her siblings Maddox, 19, Pax Thien, 17, Zahara, 16, Knox Leon and Vivienne Marcheline, both 12.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: will Brad lose her to Angelina?



“This is a huge rebuff towards Brad and a sign that he could lose Shiloh to Angelina,” speculates a source close to the Hollywood family. “Even if she didn’t mean it badly, it’s a real punch in the pit of the stomach. Everyone knows that Brad always had a special connection with Shiloh. He lives and breathes for these children. Family is everything to him, so it has to be.” hurt.”













Custody dispute not yet concluded



It wasn’t until the summer of 2020 that Shiloh was about to talk about her parents’ separation. “She’s been biting her tongue for a long time and has longed to speak up for a few months, and she really wants to tell everyone how much she and her siblings miss Brad and want him back in their lives,” said a source at the time opposite “Woman’s Day”. The 14-year-old is said to have written a diary since the divorce. So far, however, Shiloh has not made the expected “revelations” public.

The children currently live with Angelina in Los Angeles. The contact with Brad should not be completely cut off. Apparently they see their father regularly. However, the custody dispute has not yet been resolved. Apparently, witnesses are currently being heard in court.

Whether Shilo’s name change on Instagram is a sign of alienation from Brad Pitt or just a whim, could be revealed after the process is over.

Sources used:usmagazine.com, womansday.com

