SHE stole his heart

Fans have long wanted a girlfriend for “Harry Potter” star Tom Felton – preferably his former film colleague Emma Watson. But another lady has apparently stolen his heart! The actor revealed this with a cute throwback pic of himself and YOU! Do you want to know who it is about? We’ll tell you more information now.

Okay, with this snapshot it’s really hard not to break out into “Awws” and “Ohhs” right away. But who is the little Wauzi who is apparently on the lap of Tom Felton made it pretty comfortable? The four-legged friend is probably Willow, the actor’s dog, who is now known to be a lot bigger. How close the bond with his animal was after a very short time, that can now be guessed by the description of the picture for this golden throwback. This is how the “Harry Potter” star remembered a special moment with his cute girlfriend: “The first hour we spent together – on the way home. Put her in the passenger seat, she climbed over on me, I said ‘No!’ – Training starts now. On the second try I crumbled – I love her. “

Fan hearts also melt at the sight of Tom Felton’s cuddly friend

But let’s be honest: Who wouldn’t be weak and break their rules at this cozy sight? Apparently, fans can understand how the actor fell for the four-legged friend. “Dogs have a way to make your heart melt. I love you both”commented a follower of the “Draco Malfoy” actor. Another wrote: “She’s such an angel.” To a certain woman as “real” Girlfriend of the canvas favorite Meanwhile, fans still hope. So it is “Hermione Granger” actress Emma Watsonthat has been associated with Tom several times in the past.

➨ Is this love a pure fan wish or is there something to it? Tom Felton recently congratulated Emma on her birthday in a hearty way. You can find out all the details in the video below!