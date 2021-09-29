Series of the Month for September – Media

Turning point: 9/11 and the aftermath

What is happening: The documentary series begins with a detailed reconstruction of the attacks on September 11, 2001 and then shows the consequences in many archive footage and new interviews with those affected, politicians, the military and security forces. Afghan war. Iraq war. Total surveillance. There are no new revelations, but you get an excellent overview of the epochal break that 9/11 ushered in from politics to private life.

Secret star: Inspector General John F. Sopko explains in disaffection what screwed up the West in Afghanistan.

Not suitable for: Friends of sensational documentaries, this show is comparatively subtle by Netflix standards. David Steinitz

On Netflix, five episodes

Foundation

What is happening: The galactic empire will soon go under, at least the scientist Hari Seldon claims. The only chance: plan the reconstruction now, with a kind of encyclopedia that makes it easier to start over. It just has to be created first. The “Foundation” novels by Isaac Asimov had a major impact on science fiction. As far as design, storytelling and ideas are concerned, the filming also sets new standards.

Secret star: The galactic emperors: a boy, a man and an old man. Actually and narrative a great idea.

Not suitable for: People who think films are stupid when they feature spaceships. Nicolas friend

On Apple TV +, ten episodes

The Morning Show, Season 2

What is happening: In season 1, it was the tremors of the “Me Too” movement that disrupted the staff carousel. In the new episodes, the breakfast television producers around Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell have to deal with the effects of the corona pandemic.

Secret star: As the news chief of the fictional TV station UBA, Billy Crudup has all the strings in his hand, he is an opponent and a charm at the same time.

Not suitable for: People who consider television to be yesterday’s news. Josef Grübl

On Apple TV +, ten episodes

Scenes of a marriage

What is happening: Mira and Jonathan live in an Ikea commercial until Mira comes home from a business trip and Jonathan reveals that she is leaving him for a younger man. Now they throw confessions and malice at each other until they finally know how they relate to one another. As a tightrope walk between love and hate, played great by Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac, dialog-heavy and emotional like Ingmar Bergman’s original from 1973 – however, director Haig Levi has redistributed the roles.









Secret star: Ingmar Bergman, who already knew in 1973 how hard it is to fall in love.

Not suitable for: People in current relationship crises. Susan Vahabzadeh

At Sky, five episodes

One Lane Bridge

What is happening: The young police officer Ariki Davis has to deal with a murder on his first day at work in Queenstown, New Zealand: A shepherd has allegedly thrown himself from the eponymous One Lane Bridge. But Ariki has doubts and on top of that sees supernatural apparitions from the afterlife that question his senses, endanger the investigation – and turn the crime thriller into a mystery thriller.

Secret star: The New Zealand mountain landscape, whose penumbra can compete with those in Twin Peaks, even if no TV detective will ever get close to Dale Cooper.

Not suitable for: Log Lady fans. Sofia Glasl

At Arte, six episodes

Y: The Last Man

What is happening: All men are dead. All men? No, the Chaot Yorick was the only one to survive a puzzling catastrophe that killed all living things with the Y chromosome – and he really doesn’t feel like a job as a walking sperm bank now. Before human survival can be clarified, however, a few political and private problems must first be resolved. Let the disaster wait, please.

Secret star: Ashley Romans as a tough agent. Hopefully, if all women disappear at some point, she’ll be left.

Not suitable for: Viewers who hope for something new. Nicolas friend

On Disney Plus, ten episodes

Anna

What is happening: An epidemic killed all adults, the children survived – and fight each other. Except for Anna, who does everything to look after her little brother Astor. Then he is kidnapped and she goes to the rescue. The corona pandemic was not the inspiration here, after all, the series is based on the Italian novel of the same name by Nicolò Ammaniti from 2015. But corona parallels are specifically emphasized.

Secret star: Viviana Mocciaro as young Anna in touching reviews of the time around the outbreak of the pandemic.

Not suitable for: Lateral thinker. And all tender souls. Violence is really not saved here. Elisa Britzemeier

At Arte, six episodes