Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Secret wedding with Ashton Kutcher - BZ Berlin
News

Secret wedding with Ashton Kutcher – BZ Berlin

By Arjun Sethi
Actress Mila Kunis revealed on a US talk show that she has long been married to Ashton Kutcher.

Ooooops! Now it’s out: Hollywood stars Ashton Kutcher (37) and Mila Kunis have secretly married. The 31-year-old revealed this on a US talk show. Not entirely voluntarily, however.




James Corden (36) is responsible for the confession. The new presenter of “The Late Late Show” took Mila into the mangle in his first program on the subject of relationship status. And so he asked the young mom if she and Papa Ashton had finally married. “Maybe,” was the shy reply. Corden was not satisfied with that and had Mila’s left ring finger, which sparkled with a decent diamond, was shown. “You see, you are married,” said the moderator, according to the British “Mirror”. Mila’s comment: bright red cheeks and an embarrassed look.

During the commercial break, Corden is said to have made sure to Kunis not to have approached her too close. “It’s okay,” she is said to have replied with a laugh, reports the “Mirror” on. After all, the rumors of a possible secret wedding had already spread from her own husband at the beginning of January. At that time, Kutcher had posted a Facebook photo with the relevant New Year greeting “Happy New Year, the Kutchers”.

Six months after the birth of their daughter Wyatt Isabelle, it is now clear: The Kutchers have legalized their wild Hollywood marriage. Time for new challenges. Mila already has an idea: baby number two.


