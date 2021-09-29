Sat.1 “The Greatest Showann” Hugh Jackman – the set had to be evacuated!

“The Greatest Showman” is not only a great musical spectacle, the film also has a top-class cast. In addition to Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya also slipped into the leading roles. We have exciting facts about the film.

“The Greatest Showman” won quite a few awards and was a complete success, especially musically. The film was even nominated for the Oscar in the category of best movie song in 2018.

Hugh Jackman played the leading role and is one of the action stars who also appeared in a musical. We have put together some facts for you that you absolutely have to know about the film.









Hugh Jackman, who plays the role of the ringmaster “Barnum” in “The Greatest Showman”, always believed in the idea of ​​the film and took seven years to convince the film bosses. The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus really existed for 146 years. In 2017 it was finally closed.

Did you know The circus itself has awarded the original costumes for “The Greatest Showman”. The fire scene in the film got so out of hand that the set had to be evacuated. Zac Efron almost injured himself. Zendaya played a trapeze artist in the film. She did without a stunt double and did every trick herself. For this she trained for months.