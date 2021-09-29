Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Ripple wants to transfer the NFT hype to the XRP ledger

By Hasan Sheikh
It will help creators, brands, and marketplaces explore how the speed and cost of the XRP ledger can support new use cases for NFTs.

Ripple, the leading provider of blockchain and crypto solutions for businesses that are faster, more transparent, and more cost-effective, today announced a $ 250 million fund to provide creators with the financial, creative, and technical support they need. to research and develop world class NFT and other tokenization projects on the XRP ledger.

According to Ripple, the fund will provide not only financial, but also technical, co-marketing and creative agency support for creators and their parents in order for them to be able to fully enjoy “Accessible and Innovative NFT Experiences” at the XRPL monetize.

In addition, it will also provide applicants with access to XRPL marketplace partners for both creators and developers.

To make this possible, the company has teamed up with the creative agency VSA Partners and the NFT marketplaces mintNFT and Mintable as well as with Mark Cuban. The company recently participated in a $ 13 million financing round for Mintable.

Ethereum is currently the most popular blockchain for NFTs. However, Ripple believes it has a suitable development platform because it has lower transaction fees and an environmentally friendly design.

The increased interest and boom in NFTs around the world have spawned new revenue streams and business models while deepening mainstream relationships with the communities, people and things they care about. However, when it comes to creating modern NFTs, many makers encounter entry barriers. Including the fear that their NFTs won’t sell and a lack of understanding when it comes to navigating NFT concepts.

Image @ Pixabay / License


