Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Rihanna and A $ AP spent holidays together in Barbados

By Sonia Gupta
How serious is it between Rihanna (32) and A $ AP Rocky (32)? Since the beginning of this year, there have been increasing indications that the singer and the rapper are a couple. In addition, only a few days ago an insider claimed that the two were not only dating, but were also overjoyed with each other. There has even been speculation whether the two will be spending Christmas together – and it appears they have: A $ AP and Rihanna were spotted together in Barbados on Christmas Eve!

Pictures, among other things Daily Mail present, show the native Barbadian and the 32-year-old holding hands on a walk on the Caribbean island on December 24th. They were apparently on their way to a Christmas decorated yacht in the harbor on which Rihannas Friends and family have been waiting for. Further photos show the “Rude Boy” interpreter and the native New Yorker on the boat in question during a small tour of the sea.

A $ AP was spotted in Barbados last Tuesday. Paparazzi photographed him when he arrived at the airport in the capital, Bridgetown. Rihanna should have arrived a few days in advance.




Rihanna in November 2019 in Hollywood
ASAP Rocky in Barbados in December 2020
Rihanna, singer


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
