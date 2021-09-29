Riddick 4: Story ready for new film according to Vin Diesel

Released 05/05/2020 4:37 PM

The corona crisis is both a curse and a blessing for Vin Diesel. While Fast And Furious 9 has been postponed for a whole year and thus messed up the schedule for Part 10, the action star has now made a positive announcement.

Finally time for a new Riddick movie, one could understand Vin Diesel’s announcement. On Instagram, he spoke about the current work on Pitch Black’s successor in a video. The information emerged that the story is about to close. An important step on the way to speedy filming. Due to the Corona break, there should have been enough creative time. So the postponement of Fast And Furious 9 has at least one positive side effect.









Whether escaping to a strange planet or the hunt for important objects and people, the Riddick film series with Vin Diesel as the tough guy can look back on a variety of scripts. The eponymous hero is used to struggles for survival, and his enemies are not always human. Although the star is talking about the upcoming script, he did not want to reveal any details about the content yet.

Vin Diesel may currently have enough time for new projects. His calendar should fill up again soon. After all, there are rumors that he will not only appear in Guardians Of The Galaxy 3, but will also take on a role in Thor 4 – Love And Thunder. Of course, these films were also postponed for a long time. Sequels to Bloodshot and The Last Witch Hunter are also under discussion, regardless of their financial success at the box office.

Fast And Furious fans, who unfortunately had to be put off until 2021, can at least look forward to more films with the main actor. In the video player we show you again the trailer for the latest car action that we are eagerly waiting for.