Report: DeFi Adoption Made Europe the Largest Crypto Economy

The Central, Northern and Western Europe (CNWE) region has had the highest trading volume in digital currencies, making it the most active block for cryptocurrencies. Blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis announced the news in a report today, noting that CNWE had released over 1 trillion worth of cryptocurrencies over the past year. $ (£ 0.74 trillion). According to reports, that number means the region represented 25% of global crypto activity between July 2020 and June 2021.

According to the report, CNWE achieved this after becoming the second largest crypto economy last year. At that time, East Asia had taken over the crown, but a steady decline due to regulators, especially in China cracking down on the emerging sector, caused the region to lose the top spot to CNWE. According to Chainalysis, crypto activity in East Asia fell sharply in July 2020, making the bloc the third largest crypto economy in the world after North America.

Chainalysis further found that CNWE’s transaction volume has increased sharply across most of its digital assets and related services. Apart from crypto adoption, CNWE positioned itself as an international hub in the global crypto economy. The region sent at least 25% of the crypto that other regions received. For example, 34% of the cryptocurrency North America received in the 12 months came from CNWE.

DeFi made up most of that growth

There has also been an influx of institutional investors, as shown in transactions of more than $ 10 million (£ 7,387,150). According to Chainalysis, institutional crypto transactions rose from $ 1.4 billion in July 2020 to $ 46.3 billion in June 2021. Institutional investor activity alone contributed over 50% of CNWE’s crypto activity.









The company said most of these funds went into DeFi protocols. This can be seen in the large inflows of funds into Ethereum (ETH / USD) and Wrapped Ethereum (wETH / USD), the commonly used coins in DeFi. According to Chainalysis data, large institutions invested over 60% of their funds in ETH and wETH. By comparison, investments in Bitcoin (BTC / USD), altcoins, and stablecoins were all below 20%, with altcoins receiving the lowest percentage.

DeFi protocols also represent three to four of the top five services over the past 12 months. Protocols like UniSwap, Instadapp, and dYdX often appear in the Chainalysis table of the top five services that have received cryptocurrencies from CNWE. The most popular centralized exchanges, according to the table, are Coinbase and Binance.

The report explains why institutional investors are increasingly turning to DeFi, and points to staking. Through staking, institutions can lend their cryptocurrency to DeFi protocols and offer them liquidity. The logs then lend the money to the borrowers so the stakers can earn interest. This feature allows the stakers to generate cash without selling their cryptocurrency.