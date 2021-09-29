Queen Letizia of Spain: This look is a real precision landing

Queen Letizia literally landed on the spot with her outfit. © Pedro Fiuza / Imago

Queen Letizia hit the bull’s eye with her look at her recent appearance in Portugal. She was sure of numerous compliments.

Lisbon – together with King Felipe VI. (53) Letizia (49) was recently in the Portuguese capital. For an important appointment, the queen took one of her most beautiful dresses out of the closet.

24royal.de * shows Queen Letizia's dreamy dotted outfit.









Just a few days ago, Felipe and Letizia visited La Palma together to assist their people there after the dramatic volcanic eruption. Now the couple went on their next trip. The regent and his wife traveled to their neighboring country Portugal to be there as representatives of the Spanish royal family at the inauguration of the world's first center for pancreatic cancer. The Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (72) personally welcomed the royal visitors and accompanied them on their tour of the building. Queen Letizia and King Felipe were very interested and impressed by the advanced facility. Letizia put on one of her most beautiful dresses for the important occasion. With her outfit, the 49-year-old managed a precision landing in the truest sense of the word.