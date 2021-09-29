Polkadot rate offers buying opportunity if corrected to $ 22

The polkadot course is approaching the breakthrough of the neckline of a shoulder-head-shoulder pattern.

The Chikou range below the candles points to a substantial price collapse soon.

The oscillator values ​​support continued selling pressure.

The Polkadot price remains a laggard as it has moved little away from its recent highs compared to its peers. As a result, steep pullbacks towards the lower $ 20 range are likely.

The Polkadot price drops below the 61.8% fibonacci retracement and dips into the cloud

The Polkadot course is currently in extremely bearish trading conditions within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. The polkadot bulls failed to support course enough to keep the chikou range above the candles and instead allowed the chikou range to drift well below the candles.









The neckline of a shoulder, head and shoulders pattern has the same range of values ​​at 27.34 as the 61.8% fibonacci retracement level – a level below which the Polkadot price is currently trading. The estimated target zone for sellers is an area that could also be extremely attractive to buyers: $ 22. There are a number of massive levels of support in the range of $ 22.

There are two 50% fibonacci retracement levels near the $ 22 mark. The first 50% fibonacci level relates to the swing from May 15th to July 20th, the second to the period from July 20th to September 14th. Between those 50% levels is the main support / resistance within the Ichimoku system: Senkou Span B. In addition, there is also a high volume node at $ 22.

DOT / USD Daily Ichimoku Chart

Buyers anticipating a decline should be aware that, bearish as the price is now, Polkadot will find it easy to return to a bull market. If buyers can push the chikou range above the $ 35 candle, almost all of the Ichimoku system’s conditions for a solid bullish breakout could be met. Proof of the invalidity of a move south would be constant daily support to Senkou Span A.