Paul Walker’s and Vin Diesel’s children posted a photo together – MANN.TV

Moving picture of Paul Walker’s daughter: Selfie with Vin Diesel’s children – the tragic accidental death of actor Paul Walker in 2013 not only dealt a severe blow to the team and the stars of the “Fast & Furious” films, but also to the fan base of the “film family “. Leading actors Vin Diesel and Walker were good friends away from filming. Diesel and Walker’s children caused a stir with an Instagram picture.

Meadow Walker, daughter of the tragically deceased and now 21, snapped with Hania, Vincent and Pauline Diesel, the children of Hollywood star Diesel. The selfie was rounded off with the caption “Family, forever”. Meadow Walker kept remembering her father Paul on her social media, around September 12th, Walker’s birthday.

After Walker’s death in 2013, in the next part of the “Fast & Furious” series, with the help of computer effects and his brothers, who acted as stand-in doubles, he was able to drive his character worthily into the sunset. The new pictures of the two children show that Walker’s and Diesel’s friendship was more than just a PR stunt.









For fans of the famous action film series, it is important to be patient until they can sniff the octane air again: “Fast & Furious 9” will not hit the cinemas until April 21st. But the series is growing: Ex-WWE great and actor John Cena will embody one of the antagonists and thus expand the cast.

Source: film.tv