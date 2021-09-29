Paul Walker and Vin Diesel: Children’s declaration of love

How close Paul Walker and Vin Diesel were behind the camera, they made no secret of it. And their children also seem to like each other very much.

The two US action film stars Paul Walker (1973-2013) and Vin Diesel (52) were not only cinematically inseparable. Their close friendship behind the camera, which Diesel evoked time and again after Walker’s unexpected accidental death, apparently also connects their offspring. As proof, Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker (21) has now posted a group selfie on Instagram. She can be seen on it with Diesel’s three children. Your comment speaks volumes: “family, forever”.









New York-born Vin Diesel and Californian Paul Walker became film heroes with the blockbuster series “Fast & Furious” (since 2001). The last complete joint film “Fast & Furious 6” started in theaters in May 2013. On November 30, 2013, Walker and racing driver Roger Rodas were killed in a car accident in Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles.

Paul Walker can also be seen in “Fast & Furious” 7. When he died, only half of his scenes had been shot. The production was a few months after his death with a modified script and his brothers Caleb Walker (42) and Cody Walker (31) continued as doubles.

