Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Oh oh! Neighbors want to prevent Kim Kardashian’s safe building

By Arjun Sethi
Kim Kardashian (40) has big renovation plans! Keeping up with the Kardashians-Beauty has been living in a luxurious villa in the Californian city of Hidden Hills for around seven years – but apparently it’s time for renovation work: Apparently, the ex of Kanye West (44) is planning, among other things, an underground wellness Center and a safe. But she did the math without the direct residents: Kim’s neighbors are now even trying to stop the construction!

According to court documents that now People are available, a neighbor has already taken legal action against Kims planned renovation initiated. The resident is not only worried about the appearance of the residential area, but also fears a source of danger for the surrounding houses: Apparently want Kim as part of the project, namely “flatten two hills” and “build two high-pressure gas pipes”.

The construction work on the gas pipes in particular apparently caused sleepless nights for the neighbor. In the documents the accused Kimthat it “exposes members of the Hidden Hills community to catastrophic bodily harm and irreparable damage to property.” So whether the TV star will really build an underground safe and a wellness center in the near future remains to be seen …

Kim Kardashian, It-Girl

Kim Kardashian, It-Girl
Kim Kardashian in April 2021

Kim Kardashian in April 2021
Kim Kardashian, reality TV star

Kim Kardashian, reality TV star


