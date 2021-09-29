Nicolas Cage against wild animals and a professional killer in the trailer for “Primal”

Sources: Lionsgate, Collider

He was first a comedy actor in the 1990s, then an acclaimed Oscar winner, and finally a successful action star. Those times are over. Who these days a Nicolas-Cage-Watching a film, knows what he’s getting into: mostly inexpensive, slightly trashy films that are cranked down directly for the home theater market, in which Cage either sleepwalked listlessly or overacting first class. For the latter in particular, some love him and hate others. Either way, Cage remains a brand of its own.

The latest example is the film Primal by Nick Powell, who already Outcast – The last Knights Templar turned with Cage. In Primal Cage embodies the legendary big game hunter Frank Walsh, a collector of exotic animals who can finally capture the rare white jaguar for a zoo and is hoping for big pay. But in addition to the jaguar and other animals, his ship transports a completely different predator – the internationally sought-after professional killer Richard Loffler (Kevin Durand). Hunters become hunted when Loffler breaks out, releasing the jaguar and other wild animals from their cages. On the one hand, Frank has to catch the jaguar again, defy other dangerous animals and, of course, hold out against the killer. Famke Janssen (96 hours) plays a doctor who monitors Loffler’s frequent seizures. Michael Imperioli (“The Sopranos”) and LaMonica Garrett (Arrowverse) appear in other roles.









So in summary: Nicolas Cage, a killer, a ship and lots of wild animals. That sounds like ingredients for an entertaining movie night recipe, even if no great art is to be expected here. In the US will Primal at the November 8th published in selected cinemas and via video-on-demand. The strip does not have a German release date yet. You can find the trailer and the movie poster below: