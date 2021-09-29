New Netflix Movies 2021: All Confirmed Release Dates And Trailers

It’s not often that a major streaming provider announces the release dates of all of its upcoming films in one fell swoop, but that’s exactly what Netflix has done with its large selection of original films due out on the platform later this year.

The list looks good too! Regardless of whether you focus on Adam McKay’s “Don’t Look Up” starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence or on Lin Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut “Tick, Tick … Boom!” happy, Netflix will be releasing a large selection of new original films in 2021.

We have compiled a selection of the most important new releases below. For each entry, we’ve listed the title, release date and a brief summary, as well as all trailers that have been released so far.

The full list of the original films – including a few new horror films – can be found in the tweet posted on the official Netflix film account.

Mark your calendars for the Netflix Films coming through the end of the year (thread)August 23, 2021 See more

The Guilty (October 1st)

This suspenseful thriller is a remake of the Danish film of the same name from 2018. It takes place on a single morning in an emergency call center, where the operator Joe Baylor (Jake Gyllenhaal) tries to rescue a caller who is in great danger.

Army of Thieves (October 29)

In this prequel to Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, small-town bank clerk Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) joins one of Interpol’s most wanted criminals to clear a number of legendary, impossible-to-crack safes across Europe.

The Harder They Fall (November 3rd)

In this western directed by Jeymes Samuel, outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) learns that his enemy Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) has been released from prison. LaKeith Stanfield and Regina King also play.

Change of sides (November 10th)

Passing is based on the novel by Nella Larsen and is about two black women (Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga) who could live as “whites” due to their light skin color, but who choose to live in the black community in New York in 1929 to stay. Rebecca Hall directs.

Red Notice (November 12)

A Red Notice issued by Interpol is a global alert to hunt and capture the most wanted people in the world. But when a daring robbery brings together the best FBI profiler (Dwayne Johnson) and two rival criminals (Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds), no one knows what will happen.

tick, tick … BOOM! (November 19)

The promising young theater composer Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield) is on the threshold of his 30th birthday and in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s directorial debut he has to grapple with love, friendship and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City.

Bruised (November 24th)







(Image credit: Netflix)

In Halle Berry’s directorial debut, a disgraced MMA fighter (Berry) finds redemption in a cage and the courage to face her demons when the son, whom she gave away as an infant, unexpectedly re-enters her life.

Red Robin (November 24th)

When her egg rolls into a garbage dump, Robin is raised by a family of mice, but as she grows up, their differences become apparent. In Aardman’s beautiful animation musical, Robin sets out to prove that she can be a really good mouse, but in the end she finds out who she really is.

The Power of the Dog (December 1st)

When his brother (Jesse Plemons) brings home a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and a son (Kodi Smit-McPhee), a terrifying rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch) torments them until he is confronted with the possibility of love. Thomasin McKenzie also stars in The Power of the Dog, written and directed by Jane Campion.

The Unforgivable (December 10th)

Ruth (Sandra Bullock) is released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime and returns to a society that refuses to forgive her past. There is little information about the film, so there is no trailer or set pictures yet.

The Hand of God (December 15)

The eccentric family and vibrant life of a young teenager in Naples in the 1980s are suddenly turned upside down by the electrifying arrival of a football legend and a shocking accident in Paolo Sorrentino’s personal story of fate and family, sports and cinema, and a search for the future posed

Don’t Look Up (December 24th)

Written and directed by Adam McKay: Two insignificant astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence) must go on a gigantic global media tour to warn humanity of an approaching comet that will destroy the earth.

The Lost Daughter (December 31)

(Image credit: Netflix)

In Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut, a woman’s beach vacation takes a dark turn when her obsession with a young mother at her vacation spot forces her to face the secrets of her past. Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Peter Sarsgaard and Jessie Buckley star in.