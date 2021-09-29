New edition of “Prince of Bel-Air” planned – Will Smith also wants to participate

“Prince of Bel-Air” fans watch out: The TV series is apparently to be reissued. However, it should be more serious in the new edition than in the original. Will Smith also wants to be there.

With the role of Will in the sitcom “The Prince of Bel Air” actor Will Smith made his breakthrough in Hollywood in the early 1990s. Now the TV series is to be reissued with Smith as executive producer. The US industry journals “Variety” and “Hollywood Reporter” report unanimously, according to which the project is currently being offered to streaming services such as Netflix and HBO Max.

In the original series from 1990-1996, Smith played a boy from a poor neighborhood in Philadelphia who was sent to live with relatives in the posh Californian town of Bel-Air. That brought funny entanglements. The young rapper Smith then demonstrated his comedic talent. The planned new edition should now be much more serious. The model is a three-and-a-half-minute YouTube video from last year by young director Morgan Cooper.

Actor Will Smith was enthusiastic about the idea



Cooper had turned the sitcom into a drama – and thereby given the material a darker tone. He didn’t change the story, however: After an argument on a basketball court with a few gang members, his mother sent young Will to his wealthy family in Bel-Air. There he initially had problems finding his way in the new world. But over time he integrated himself better and better, got a basketball scholarship, made friends and even fell in love.

The video was viewed more than 5.7 million times on Youtube. Apparently many were taken with the idea. Smith was also enthusiastic: he thinks it is “brilliant,” Smith told Cooper in a personal encounter. According to the reports, he is now supposed to write the script and direct the new edition. Initially, nothing was known about a possible start of shooting and the cast. In other words: the fans of the cult series will have to be patient a little longer.

