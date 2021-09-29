Netflix wins DiCaprio for itself – in an unfamiliar genre

Leonardo DiCaprio is currently back in front of the camera. Image: dpa / Enpal GmbH

Netflix is ​​becoming ever greater competition for the cinema – also because the streaming service is increasingly winning over classic film stars. Currently, nobody less than Leonardo DiCaprio is in front of the camera for the comedy “Don’t Look Up”, which is due to be released by the streaming provider in 2021.

A picture of the set is now circulating on the Internet that shows the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” star completely changed – with a beard and glasses.

Leonardo DiCaprio: New style for Netflix

What is noticeable in the latest photos is the disheveled hair, which is in stark contrast to DiCaprio’s usual demeanor. Fans last saw him in a similarly unpretentious way in the adventure film “The Revenant”, where the actor naturally wore no glasses.









But “Don’t Look Up” has another special feature for the Hollywood star, because comedies are actually not one of the 46-year-old’s native genres. Here he works with director and screenwriter Adam McKay, who has already won an Oscar for his script for the satire “The Big Short”.

In general, almost everything that has rank and name seems to come together in “Don’t Look Up”. In addition to Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill and Timothée Chalamet were signed up. Even Ariana Grande takes on a role.

That’s what the Netflix comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio is all about

At the center of the story of “Don’t Look Up” are two astronomers who try to warn mankind of an impending meteorite impact. This should happen in six months and not leave much of planet earth.

Leonardo DiCaprio in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” by Quentin Tarantino. Image: Sony Pictures

The black humor punchline: Nobody believes the scientists when they start a press tour through the USA. The disaster seems preprogrammed.

The shooting of the film has been in full swing since the end of November. When exactly “Don’t Look Up” will be released on Netflix has not yet been determined, but the release is targeted for 2021. Judging by the number of participants, it should actually be the biggest hit for the streaming giant.

(ju)