Netflix reveals its most successful films of all time

Which films are most in demand on Netflix? What Netflix used to keep secret, the company now reveals at regular intervals. Have you seen all of the titles in the Top 10 Best Movies on Netflix?

Usually, Netflix likes to keep internals under wraps. How well or badly a series or film will be received by viewers can often only be speculated. Hidden in quarterly reports, there are now and then indications of how popular the current program is. But for some time now, Netflix has been giving us a glimpse into the numbers. This is currently done as part of the annual Code Conference. Here Netflix has named the ten most successful self-produced films.

Netflix uses these criteria to determine the most successful films

In order for a title to make it into the top 10 most successful films on Netflix, it must meet certain criteria. On the one hand, the films must be produced by Netflix itself. On the other hand, only those accounts are counted for the list that streamed a title within the first 28 days of its appearance on Netflix. During this time, the provider mostly advertises the titles prominently on its home page – so they quickly catch the user’s eye and arouse interest.

The top 10 list of the most successful Netflix films gives a good insight into what viewers are currently interested in. For example, the first four places only consist of thrillers and action films – some with prominent cast such as Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston, Chris Hemsworth, Ben Affleck and Sandra Bullock. They were all published within the last three years, and many of them are not even older than 12 months. But see for yourself:

The top 10 most successful Netflix films

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a fearless mercenary who sells his services to the highest bidder. When he pledges to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international criminal, he unwittingly embarks on the deadliest assignment of his career.

2nd place: Bird Box (2018) – 89 million viewers

“Bird Box” takes place in two time levels: In the past, in which a group of survivors holed up in a house and fought against a mysterious power. It drives people so insane through eye contact that they kill each other. Five years later, only Malorie (played by Sandra Bullock) and two children are left of what used to be a small group. They survived by being blindfolded outdoors. One day they receive a radio message that promises a safe haven and set off on their journey to find the new community. But blindfolded it is anything but easy.

3rd place: Spenser Confidential (2020) – 85 million viewers

When two Boston police officers are murdered, their former colleague, ex-cop Spenser (Mark Wahlberg), teams up with his roommate Hawk to find the culprits and bring them to justice. With a whopping 85 million viewers, “Spenser Confidential” made it to third place among the most successful Netflix films.

4th place: 6 Underground (2019) and Murder Mystery (2019) – 83 million viewers each

6 Underground: After an unnamed American self-made billionaire witnessed the atrocities of the dictator Rovach Alimov, he staged his death and recruited a group of six specialists who were also believed to be dead. He calls himself “one” and also gives the others numbers as names. When “Six” dies on an assignment, “One” catches the sniper Blaine and gives him the code name “Seven”. together they want to overthrow Alimov.

In “Murder Mystery” we see Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston and Luke Evans in the leading roles. The patrol officer Nick Spitz travels to Europe with his wife Audrey. On the plane, the couple meets a man who invites them to a family reunion on his uncle’s superyacht. But when he is murdered, they are suddenly the main suspects and on the run from the local police.

5th place: The Old Guard (2020) – 78 million viewers

“The Old Guard” lands in fifth place among the most successful Netflix films. Andy (Charlize Theron) leads a group of immortal mercenaries who have fought for centuries to protect mortals. All this time her skills have gone undiscovered, but that changes after what appears to be a simple emergency mission. In the future, Andy and her friends will have to fight unscrupulous scientists and business leaders who are trying by all means to copy the immortality of the team members and make money with it.

6th place: Enola Homes (2020) – 77 million viewers

Enola Holmes is the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes. When her mother goes missing, she too becomes a super sniff. She even dwarfs her famous brother when she uncovered a dangerous conspiracy surrounding a mysterious young lord. With its wit and charm, the film with Millie Bobby Brown in the leading role made it to number 6 of the most successful Netflix films.

7th place: Project Power (2020) and Army of the Dead (2021) – each with 75 million viewers

A mysterious new pill that is said to give superpowers is making a name for itself on the streets of New Orleans. However, you will only find out exactly what these are once you have taken them. So while some can become invulnerable, invisible, or extremely strong, others can be deadly. When the pill leads to an extreme increase in the crime rate, a police officer (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) teams up with a young dealer (Dominique Fishback) and a former soldier with a secret vendetta (Jamie Foxx) to restore order.

Also at number 7 of the most successful Netflix films: Army of the Dead. After a zombie outbreak, Las Vegas is devastated and isolated from the rest of the world. Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former zombie war hero, suddenly receives a lucrative offer: He is supposed to penetrate the zombie-infested quarantine zone in order to recover $ 200 million from a vault under the Las Vegas Strip. But he doesn’t have a long time to do it, because the city is to be razed to the ground by the government in 32 hours with a nuclear strike.

8th place: Fatherhood (2021) – 74 million viewers

Matthew Login (played by Kevin Hart) and his wife are expecting their first child. Actually a perfect time for the young family. But when she suddenly went into labor in the seventh month, everything changed. Matthew’s wife dies shortly after their daughter is born and he is suddenly a widower and single father. The author suddenly has to master the household, being a father and everything else in life on his own. He gets active support from his friends and family. Raising a little girl when you have absolutely no idea is far from easy, and Matthew’s solutions to many problems are often just weird.

9th place: The Midnight Sky (2020) – 72 million viewers

In the film “The Midnight Sky”, George Clooney plays Augustine, a lonely scientist who desperately tries in the Arctic to prevent Sully (Felicity Jones) and her fellow astronauts from returning home. Because a mysterious global catastrophe has fundamentally changed the world. With around 72 million viewers, the film ranks 9th among the most successful Netflix films. Yet another title was streamed just as frequently.

10th place: The Irishman (2019) – 64 million viewers

After years as a killer and high official, Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran looks back on his life and the contract killings that shaped his mob career. He is particularly concerned with the role he allegedly played in the disappearance of his lifelong friend Jimmy Hoffa. Jimmy mysteriously disappeared in late July 1975 at the age of 62. The film is just under three and a half hours long and was released on the streaming service in 2019. It ranks last in the top 10 most successful Netflix films.