Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Natalie Imbruglia: Your ex swimmer raved about Aniston

By Arjun Sethi
Natalie Imbruglia
Her ex swimmer had a crush on Aniston

Natalie Imbruglia was with us in the 90s "Friends"-Star David Schwimmer is in a relationship.

Natalie Imbruglia was in a relationship with “Friends” star David Schwimmer in the 1990s.

Natalie Imbruglia’s ex David Schwimmer used to be in love with his “Friends” co-star Jennifer Aniston. What does the singer think about it?

She keeps a cool head: Singer Natalie Imbruglia (46) dated “Friends” star David Schwimmer (54) in the 90s. In the reunion episode of the sitcom, which aired a few weeks ago, the actor now revealed that he was in love with co-star Jennifer Aniston (52) at the time. Imbruglia now spoke on the sensitive subject. “I’m okay with everything that happened back then”, she said on the “Kyle & Jackie O” radio show in Australia. Their relationship was “a long time ago” and she couldn’t even say exactly when they were together.




However, one memory stuck in her mind to this day. “I remember being on the set and I remember that everyone was very nice and very, very nice,” said the musician. She couldn’t answer whether Schwimmer and Aniston flirted with each other at the time: “I don’t know if that happened.”

Schwimmer and Aniston never got close

At the end of May, HBO Max broadcast the long-awaited reunion of the “Friends” actors. Schwimmer and Aniston, who play the lovers Ross and Rachel in the series, revealed that they had feelings for each other at the time. However, both asserted that they had never gotten closer. “One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that line,” said Schwimmer.

Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
