Most Watched Titles: Bridgerton to Extraction: Netflix’s Most Popular Hits – Entertainment

“Bridgerton” is lonely at the top of the Netflix charts. Photo: © 2020 Netflix, Inc.





The story of the “Bridgerton” family has made it to number one of the most watched series in the Netflix universe. Chris Hemsworth can cheer for the films.

“Bridgerton” is the most watched Netflix series of all time. The streaming giant presented an updated ranking at a conference in Beverly Hills on Monday, which featured the most popular Netflix titles (series and films).









According to the list, according to “cnbc”, 82 million subscribers began to stream the historical drama “Bridgerton” in the first 28 days.

Second place, with 76 million viewers each, is shared by the French series “Lupine: Part 1” about a master thief and the first season of the fantasy series “The Witcher”.

The most popular films

In the movies, the action film “Extraction” with Chris Hemsworth (38) took first place, which was viewed by 99 million accounts. The mystery thriller “Bird Box” with Sandra Bullock (57) lands in second place, followed by the action film “Spenser Confidential” with Mark Wahlberg (50). What is particularly striking about the list is that all films and series are produced by Netflix.





