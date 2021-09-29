Mila Kunis: Clear words for further planning for children

Mila Kunis now surprises with a statement about future plans for children

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher seem to be the perfect family with daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri. Mila has just described how wonderfully her children get along and that there is no jealousy whatsoever. If everything is going so well, the pretty Kunis Kutcher babies can go on and on, right? No, for the actress the subject seems to be closed for the time being.

Mila Kunis suffocates in diapers



“We’re very happy with two of them right now. It is good the way it is. It’s perfect. I have two healthy, really wonderful children. Why overstrain your luck? “, Mila told” Entertainment Tonight “. But that is not the only reason. The 33-year-old knows how much dirt her life can take and three children would clearly make too much of it: “We feel like we’re suffocating from plastic toys and diapers. It’s crazy. We used to be cool and clean. Our house used to be pretty and modern and unspoiled. It all goes away when you have kids. “









Three children are too exhausting



For the 33-year-old there is a clear difference between two and three children: “With two children you are a bit on the defensive, one has one and the other has the second, that’s okay. But with three you go, I think, already on the offensive, I don’t know how to act at this point. You kick and just try to bring everything into line. “

